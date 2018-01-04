Douglas obit

Ms. Alma J. Douglas of Ebro, Florida went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, December 30, 2017 due to injuries sustained in an automobile accident. She was 51 years old.

Alma was born on May 14, 1966 to Johnell Jenkins Andrews and the late James B. Douglas in Ebro, Florida. She was a faithful member of True Holiness Church in Ebro, Florida.

She leaves to cherish her memories a loving mother: Johnell Andrews; beloved daughter: Dana Douglas, both of Ebro, Florida; siblings: Melvin Douglas, Walter (Loraine) Douglas, all of Ebro, Letisha (Elvis) Brown, Lena Brown, both of Vernon, Lawrence Douglas, Panama City, Harry (Debra) Andrews, Glenn (Peggy) Andrews, Lonnie (Dana) Andrews, Jamie Murray, Gloria Davenport, Bridgette Andrews, Rebecca Peterson, Vivian Hogans; along with a large host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

A Celebration of Alma’s life will be held 3 PM CST, Saturday, January 6, 2018 at the Vernon Community Center of Vernon, Florida with Pastor Louis D. Brown, officiating. Committal Service will follow in the St. Luke Memorial Gardens of Vernon, Florida with Cooper Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida, directing.

The family will receive friends from 6-8 P.M, Friday, January 5th, 2018 in the Cooper Funeral Home Chapel of Chipley, Florida. The remains will lie in repose 1hr prior to services on Saturday.