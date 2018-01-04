Coates obit

John K. Coates, Jr., age 73, went home to be with the Lord on January 2, 2018, at his home in Chipley, Florida, after an extended illness.

John was born in 1944 in Holmes County, Florida to John K. and Annie Lee (Forehand) Coates and was a graduate of Bethlehem High School. He was a long-time member of Poplar Springs Baptist Church and served as a deacon since 2007. He worked with the Florida Department of Transportation for over 35 years before retiring. John was well known for his artwork and writings. Over the years, he spent much time studying the Word and developed a close walk with the Lord. His last wish was that “Jesus be glorified.”

He was preceded in death by his father, John K. Coates, Sr.; mother, Annie Lee Coates; sister, Elizabeth Ann Baxter; and daughter, Anna Christina Cassani.

He is survived by his wife, June Adkison Coates of Chipley, Florida; son, Kevin Coates of Bonifay, Florida; daughter, Nicole Ostrowski and husband Steve of Chipley, Florida; two grandchildren, Magnus Ostrowski and Sydney Wallace.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 A.M. Friday, January 5, 2018, at Poplar Springs Baptist Church in Chipley, Florida with Bro. John Howell officiating. Interment will follow in the Poplar Springs Baptist Church cemetery. James & Lipford Funeral Home of Graceville, Florida directing.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Angel House Bereavement Center, 1015 Grace Avenue, Unit C, Panama City, Florida 32401.

“Unlike the Savior, who had to walk alone, we have a Guide who loves us and He is there at the point where human hands have to let us go. Before the last hand loosens it hold, He reaches out – embraces us and gently but joyfully, leads us Home. What a wonderful Positive Eventuality this is for the child of God.” (Excerpt from one of John’s writings)