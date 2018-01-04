Broxton obit

Deacon Hilery Jefferson “H.J.” Broxton of Caryville, Florida went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, December 27, 2017 surrounded by his loving family. He was 85 years old.

Hilery was born on July 13, 1932 to the late Curtis and Addie Broxton in Caryville, Florida. He was a member of St. Matthews Missionary Baptist Church serving as a Deacon.

He leaves to cherish his memory a loving wife: Eula Broxton of Caryville, Florida; children: Steven, Stacy, Tammy and Nathan (Marsha); three grandchildren: Lacy, Raqayya, and Jessica; brother: William (Mary) James; four sisters: Icelean, Arnetta, Dorothy and Ella Mae (Earnest); along with many loving in-laws, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

A Celebration of H.J.’s life will be held 11 A.M CST, Saturday, January 6, 2018 from the sanctuary of the St. Mary A.M.E Church of Caryville, Florida with Rev. Dr. Rufus Woods, officiating. Committal Service will follow in the church cemetery with Cooper Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida, directing.

The remains will lie in repose 1hr prior to service at the church.