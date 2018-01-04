Baxter obit

Mr. George Baxter age 63, of Port Saint Joe, Florida went home to be with the Lord on Sunday December 24, 2017 at Shands Regional Medical Center in Gainesville, Florida.

George Edward Baxter was born September 22, 1954 to Robert Cotton and Emma Baxter in Port St. Joe, Florida. He was raised along with his siblings: Doris, Jackie, Lee (Geri) and the late Calvin Baxter. George received his education from George Washington High School and Port St. Joe Sr. High School, Class of 1974. George was an employee of the St. Joe Paper Company for seven years.

He was married to Barbara Anthony Baxter and his family was extended to include in-laws; the late Daisy Pittman; sister-in-law, Dorothia Mills (Willie Jr.).

George was the father of three sons: Jermaine Baxter of Atlanta, Georgia, Desmond Baxter of Land O’Lakes, Florida and Davin Baxter of Port St. Joe, Florida; granddaughter, Kyleigh Baxter of Palm Harbor, Florida.

George held all of his family and many friends dear to his heart. A very special sister, Joyce Baxter of Port St. Joe, Florida; sister, Doris McCleary of Miami, Florida; one brother: Lee Baxter (Geri) of Chicago, Illinois; a very special nephew, Travis Woullard of Port St. Joe, Florida; other nieces and nephews: Dexter, Keasha, Nikki, LaToya, Nick, Kenen, LaTasha, Angela, Calandra, LaShonda, Parece, Eric, Lee and a host of cousins and a special friend, Archie Daniels, The Last Man Standing.

George was the life of the party. He will be remembered in a special way by many. He loved arguing with Joyce. She was very dear to his heart. He had a passion for music and enjoyed riding with his nephew, Travis, going different places to eat.

Funeral services will be 11AM (EST), Saturday, January 6, 2018, at Thompson Temple Church of the Living God, Inc., 222 Avenue E, Port St. Joe, Florida.

He will be laid to rest in the Forest Hill Cemetery in Port St. Joe under the directions of Christian Memorial Chapel of Graceville, Florida.