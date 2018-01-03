Toole obit

Thomas Wayne Toole, 79 of Graceville passed away Monday, January 1, 2018 at Flowers Hospital in Dothan, AL.

Tom was born in Houston County, AL on October 1, 1938 to the late Adele Toole and Leonia West Toole.

A 1957 graduate of Graceville High School, he served in the U.S. Army National Guard for many years, worked with the Graceville Police Department and retired from Vanity Fair in 2004 after 18 years of service. He was an active member of the Graceville Church of Christ and served as treasurer since 1970. He was an active member of the Florida Highway Patrol Auxiliary for 18 years.

He never met a stranger and was always willing to help anyone in any way possible. He cared deeply for his family and always saw their needs were met first. He will be greatly missed by everyone!

Family will receive friends at the funeral home Wednesday, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

A celebration of his life will be 11 a.m., January 4, 2018 at the Chapel of James & Lipford Funeral Home with Bro. Hiram Bell officiating. Burial will follow in

Marvin Chapel Cemetery with James & Lipford Funeral Home in Graceville directing.

He was preceded in death by his parents, son-in-law Robby Brown, and granddaughter Aiden Marie Harris and his sister Betty Bruner.

Survived by his beloved wife of 56 years Barbara Reeder Toole; son Buddy Toole; three daughters Karen Brown, Tara (Randy) Hatcher, Tami Toole; two sisters Janice (J.W.) Brannon, Faye (Hiram) Bell; three grandchildren Laramie Brown, Benjamin McCord, Thomas July Hatcher, two great grands Bently Harris, Paisley Grace Harris, several nieces and nephews.

Flowers will be accepted or those wishing can make memorials to the Graceville Church of Christ 5356 Florida Street, Graceville, FL 32440.