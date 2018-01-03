Sealey obit

Ms. Mildred Elizabeth Arrant Sealey, age 68, of Bonifay, Florida passed away December 31, 2017 at her home. She was born July 17, 1949 in Leonia, Florida. Mildred was preceded in death by her father, Tommie H. Arrant and her mother, Bonnie C. Gainey Powell.

Ms. Sealey is survived by her four children, Mira E. Phillips and husband William of Panama City, FL, Janice N. Cassidy and fiancé Foy King of Bonifay, FL, Jerry R. Linton of Bonifay, FL and Gavin C. Cox of Bonifay, FL; three brothers, Charles L. Cox of West Bay, FL, Richard W. ‘Ricky’ Brannon of Westville, FL and Wallace D. Powell of Ponce de Leon, FL; three sisters, Clara F. Joyner and husband John Edward of West Bay, FL, Minnie E. Lindsey of West Bay, FL and Dora M. Vinson and husband Vander of Woodville, FL; four grandchildren, Letitia S. McGowin, James R. Cassidy Jr., Joshua R. Cassidy and Brittany E. Phillips; five great-grandchildren, Rebecca Linton, Jacey N. Cassidy, Jacen R. Cassidy, Keleigh A. Cassidy and Joshlynn R. Cassidy.

Funeral services will be held 2:00 PM Friday, January 5, 2018 at Shady Grove Baptist Church. Interment will follow in the Shady Grove Baptist Church Cemetery with Peel Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. The family will receive friends from 5-7 PM Thursday at Peel Funeral Home.