News from the Library

Monthly Movie at Chipley Library on Monday, January 8th!

Join us at the Chipley Library on Monday, January 8th, at 3:30 p.m., for Despicable Me 3. The movie is rated PG with a run-time of 90 minutes. Free drink and popcorn provided!

Start the New Year Right by Being Prepared on Thursday, January 11th!

Make sure that you start the New Year with a plan! Join us at the Chipley Library on Thursday, January 11th, at 10 a.m. for the beginning of a series of classes on disaster preparedness! Each month we will focus on a different aspect.

Information Session about the Constitutional Revision Commission on Thursday, January 18th!

ONCE EVERY 20 YEARS…a 37-member Constitution Revision Commission (CRC) convenes to conduct a thorough review and propose amendments to the Florida Constitution. The amendments that the commission approve go directly on the ballot for voters to decide. Learn more about this process on Thursday, January 18th, at 10 a.m., at the Chipley Library, during our information session with our local Florida Bar representative so that you can be prepared to do your civic duty!

Craft Class at Chipley Library on the 2nd Friday of the month!

Join us at the Chipley Library on Friday, January 12th, at 10:30 a.m. We will be knitting hats with a loom. If you have extra yarn, please bring it to the class! Supplies are limited so sign up as soon as you can!