News from the City of Chipley

CHRISTMAS TREE DISPOSAL

Residents of the City of Chipley who wish to have the City remove their Christmas trees must have them out at curb side on Wednesday, January 10th for pick up on Thursday. No artificial trees will be collected. This service is for residential customers only. Any questions, please call Public Works at 850-638-6346.

CITY COUNCIL WORKSHOP: THURSDAY, JANUARY 4, 2018, 5:00 P.M., CITY HALL COUNCIL CHAMBERS

CITY COUNCIL MEETING: TUESDAY, JANUARY 9, 2018, 6:00 P.M., CITY HALL COUNCIL CHAMBERS