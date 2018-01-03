Moore obit

Richard Lawrence Moore, age 71 of Chipley, passed from this life on December 31, 2017 at his home.

Richard was born on March 1, 1946 in Atlanta, Georgia to Jewell Jackson Moore and Georgia Rose Otto. He served in the United States Air Force for over 11 years. He enjoyed going to dog shows and showing his prize Pekingese. He was a family man who cherished time spent with his kids and grandchildren. He was of the Episcopalian faith.

He was preceded in death by his parents: Jewell and Georgia Moore.

He is survived by his son: Lawrence “Scott” Moore and wife Wendy of Lula, Georgia; daughter: Jennifer Hammen and husband Christian of Chipley, Florida; two grandchildren: Madeline Moore of Lula, Georgia, Michael Moore and wife Sarah of Douglasville, Georgia; one great grandchild: Arya Rose Moore of Douglasville, Georgia.

Memorialization will be by cremation with Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida in charge of arrangements.

In lieu of flowers the family ask that donations be made in his name to Pekingese.rescueme.org.