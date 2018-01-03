Gary G. Hall Sr., age 82, passed from this life Sunday, December 31, 2017 at Flowers Hospital in Dothan, AL.

He was born in Bowling Green, Ohio on October 29, 1935 to George Orin and Gertrude “Spalding” Hall. Mr. Hall served in the United States Navy for 4 years and was a resident of the Chipley area most of his life.

Gary is preceded in death by his parents, one brother; Premon Evans and two sisters; Georgia Ruth Kesler and Ardnell “Hall”.

He is survived by his wife; Anna M. Hall of Chipley, FL, two sons; Gary Hall of Chipley, FL and Carl Lee Hall of Cross City, FL, two brothers; Purvis Evans of Jacksonville, FL and Preston Evans of Panama City, FL, 3 grandchildren; Mindy Smith and husband Adam, JoAnn Manship and husband Travis, and Timothy Hall and wife Meagan ,9 great grandchildren and two nieces; Susan and Gayle.

Funeral service will be held 11:00A.M., Thursday, January 4, 2017 at Brown Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Roger Dale Hagan officiating. Interment will follow in the Wausau Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Visitation will be held 5 to 7:00 P.M., Wednesday, January 3, 2017 at Brown Funeral Home Chapel.

