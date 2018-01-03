Grenfell obit

Robert J. “Bob” Grenfell, 71, of Marianna, formally of Ramsay, Michigan, died Sunday, December 31, 2017 at Big Bend Hospice in Tallahassee.

Robert was born September 11, 1946 in Wakefield, Michigan to the late Richard Jack and Grace Barron Grenfell. He served in the United States Army and worked most of his life in the oil and gas industry. He enjoyed golfing, traveling, and spending time with family.

He was pre-deceased by his parents; brothers, Tom and Earl; sisters, Cordelia, Jane, Ethel, Gloria and Betty Grace.

Robert was survived by his best friend and wife of 24 years, Toni; one son, Briton Grenfell; two step daughters, Gina Crutchfield of Pensacola and Dee Dee Goodson and husband, Stacey, of Marianna; two brothers, Jerry and Jack; sisters, Evelyn, Carol, Mary Lou, and Jan; five grandchildren and two great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Friday, January 5, 2018 at James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel with Rev. Donal Walsingham officiating. Interment will follow in Pinecrest Memorial Gardens with James & Sikes Funeral Home directing.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to funeral services at James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel.