The Friends of the Washington County Library will meet Thursday, January 4, at 12 noon, at the John Wesley Building at the First United Methodist Church in Chipley for their monthly meeting. Members will talk about the best new books that they have read. If you have read a good book, please come and share on Thursday. Lunch orders will not be taken this month. Tara will provide lovely soup and sandwiches to keep the cold away.

