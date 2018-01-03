Bread making classes

JUST LOAFIN’AROUND BREAD MAKING CLASS

Tuesday, January 9, 6:00-8:30 p.m., at the Holmes County Ag Center, 1173 E. Hwy. 90, Bonifay.

Join us to learn the basics of bread making, including using different types of grains. Registration fee is $5 and includes class materials. Space is limited. PRE-REGISTRATION IS REQUIRED by contacting the Holmes County Extension Office, 850-547-1108, or the Washington County Extension Office, 850-638-6265.

University of Florida is an Equal Opportunity Institution. For persons with disabilities requiring special accommodations, please contact 850-547-1108 (TDD, via Florida Relay Service, 1-800-955-8771) at least five working days prior to the class so that proper consideration may be given to the request.

BEYOND THE LOAF BREAD MAKING CLASS

Thursday, January 11, 6:00-8:30 p.m., at the Washington County Ag Center, 1424 Jackson Avenue, Chipley.

Join us as we learn the basics of making flatbread, crackers, hamburger and hot dog buns, and other non-loaf breads. Registration fee is $5 and includes class materials. PRE-REGISTRATION IS REQUIRED by contacting the Washington County Extension Office, 850-638-6265, or the Holmes County Extension Office, 850-547-1108.

University of Florida is an Equal Opportunity Institution. For persons with disabilities requiring special accommodations, please contact 850-638-6265 (TDD, via Florida Relay Service, 1-800-955-8771) at least five working days prior to the class so that proper consideration may be given to the request.