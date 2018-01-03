BCF continues registration for the Spring Semester

The Baptist College of Florida (BCF) in Graceville is currently registering students for the spring semester that begins on January 22, 2018. New student orientation will be held January 18-19, beginning with breakfast at 8:00 a.m. in the Deese Center followed by music and worship in the R. G. Lee Chapel. Even though spring registration continues through the official drop/add deadline on January 28, registering early ensures a seat in the class and a head start ordering books and preparing for the semester.

The Baptist College of Florida continues to lead the way in offering innovative programs and degrees that prepare men and women for areas of Christian service, leadership, business, and education. Currently, BCF has two masters degrees (Master of Arts in Christian Studies and Master of Arts in Music and Worship Leadership), eighteen bachelor degrees (Bachelor of Arts in Biblical Studies, Business Leadership, Christian Studies, Education Studies, Elementary Education, English, English Secondary Education, History & Social Studies, History & Social Studies Secondary Education, Leadership & Christian Education, Ministry, Ministry Studies, Missions, Missions with a Concentration in Aviation, Music, Psychology, Bachelor of Music in Worship Leadership, Bachelor of Music Education), and four associate degrees (Associate of Arts in Christian Education, General Studies, Music, and Associate of Divinity). In addition to the comprehensive list of courses offered on the Graceville campus, BCF classes are available online and at the two extension sites: Jacksonville and Orlando.

For more information on how to become a part of the college that is “Changing the World Through the Unchanging Word,®” or to see the complete list of classes for the spring semester, please call 800.328.2660 ext. 460 or visit the website at www.baptistcollege.edu.