Annual Day of Prayer set for The Baptist College of Florida

Over the years, The Florida Baptist State Convention has set aside the last Sunday of January as the Annual Day of Prayer for The Baptist College of Florida (BCF) in Graceville, Fla. This year, Florida Baptists all across the state will be praying for the college on January 28, 2018, which is not only exciting and encouraging but of great comfort to those individuals that work and study at BCF.

“As an institution, The Baptist College of Florida needs prayer,” stated BCF President Thomas A. Kinchen in response to the special day of prayer designated for the college. “We who are involved in BCF’s daily life and work need prayer. Throughout the history of The Baptist College of Florida, prayer has been the essential channel of petition, praise, and God’s power. Since coming here in 1990, I have seen countless times in which the explanation for movements, individual events, revivals and renewals, both personally and corporately has been the prayers of God’s people at this place and around the world.”

Kinchen further restated how prayer makes a difference in the lives of those who are praying, and in the lives of those who are fortunate enough to be the beneficiaries of the prayers of God’s people. “I am humbled and thankful to know that Florida Baptists will be praying for The Baptist College of Florida specifically on January 28. Baptists are truly a praying people.”

For more information on this special day of prayer and how to be involved in praying for The Baptist College of Florida, please contact 800-328-2660 ext. 460.