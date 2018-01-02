Two arrested on narcotics and child neglect charges

On December 28, 2017, the Washington County Drug Task Force, consisting of the Chipley Police Department and the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, conducted a narcotics related search warrant at the address of 575 Anderson Street. Members of the Drug Task Force executed the search warrant at approximately 10:30pm, and found 4 adults and 3 minor children to be present at the residence. The following search of the residence, officers located narcotics related items consisting of methamphetamines, marijuana, scales, pipes, and baggies used for packaging narcotics.

Chief Thompson stated, “We are actively pursuing those who choose to sell illegal narcotics in Chipley area as well as in the greater Washington County area, through the collaborative effort of the Drug Task Force. In this instance the damage was greater than just the sale of narcotics as 3 children in the home were in proximity to the narcotics and conditions in the home were of such condition that the Department of Children and Families was contacted for the safety and well-being of the children that were present.”

The occupants of residence Deanna Marie Smithson, 29, of Chipley and Robert Harold Kimble, Jr., 28, also of Chipley were arrested for various narcotics related offenses and taken to the Washington County Jail.

Sheriff Crews states, “This investigation was the result of several days of undercover work conducted by the Task Force. We are dedicated to the enforcement of narcotics related crimes in our communities but more so to protecting those that are the most innocent to these crimes, the children. These investigations are often man power intensive but we remain vigilant to the enforcement to ensure the safety of our communities.

Smithson and Kimble were charged with the following:

Deanna Marie Smithson

Possession of Methamphetamine with intent to distribute

Child Neglect without Great Bodily Harm

Possession of Marijuana less than 20 grams

Possession of Narcotics Equipment

Robert Harold Kimble, Jr.

Possession of Methamphetamine with intent to distribute

Child Neglect without Great Bodily Harm

Possession of Narcotics Equipment