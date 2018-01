The Early Learning Coalition of Northwest Florida will hold a board of directors meeting on Wednesday, January 10, at 11 a.m.

The meeting will be held in the Coalition conference room at 703 W. 15th Street in Panama City.

Conference Call Capability

Call-in number: (888) 670-3525

Code number: 8771125425#

For meeting information, please contact Suzan Gage at (850) 693-0808.