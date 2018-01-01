Sizemore obit

Jerry Lee Sizemore, age 78 of Chipley, passed from this life on December 31, 2017 at Washington Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Chipley, Florida.

Jerry was born on February 17, 1939 in Wausau, Florida to Henry Sizemore and Marie Sowell. He was a member of Round Lake Baptist Church and was an avid outdoorsman who loved to hunt and fish. He worked for 25 years as a truck driver hauling cattle.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife: Catherine Sizemore; brother: Wayne Sizemore; sister: Angela Wolfgang; stepdaughter: Anna Gregory.

He is survived by his children: Joseph “Joe” Sizemore and wife Jennifer of Marianna, Florida, Lillian Chance of Alford, Florida; his siblings: W.G. Sizemore and wife Jane of Southport, Florida, Scranton Joe Sizemore of Lugoff, South Carolina, Dale Harris and his wife Racheal of Chipley, Florida, Brenda Branham and husband Steve of Lugoff, South Carolina, Dianne Hensley and husband Dan of Shelby, North Carolina, Penny Hobbs and husband Randy of Oconee, Georgia, Ginger Zimmerman and husband Adron of Clarksville, Florida, Cissie Dykstra of Palm Coast, Florida; six grandchildren: Sarah, Creed, Savannah, Justin, Maxine, DJ; seven great grandchildren.

Memorialization will be by cremation with Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida in charge of arrangements.