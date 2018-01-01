Leavins obit

Ms. Dorothy ‘Dot’ Mae Leavins, age 87, of Bonifay, Florida passed away December 31, 2017 at Flowers Hospital in Dothan, Alabama.

She was born November 13, 1930 in Holmes County Florida to the late William Henry Crutchfield and Lula Mae Thomas Crutchfield.

In addition to her parents, Dot was preceded in death by her husband, Hozell Donald Leavins, two sisters, Jackie Bowlin and Willie Mae Kryder and one brother, Woodrow Shoots.

Dot is survived by two daughters, Regina Fisher and husband Danny of Bonifay, FL and Jan Viau and husband Tim of Milton, FL; one sister, Evelene Andrews of Wewahitchka, FL; five grandchildren, Holly Holland, Kelly Halley and husband Wes, Casey Morel, Mark Viau and Morgan Viau; three great-grandchildren, Bria Halley, Kason Halley and Keegan Morel.

Services will be held at 2:00 PM Tuesday, January 2, 2018, in the Peel Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Ike Steverson officiating. Interment will be in the Bonifay Cemetery with Peel Funeral Home directing.