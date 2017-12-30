VHS basketball

The Vernon Yellow Jackets followed up on their Thursday night win at The Bozeman Shootout with a 74-41 win over the Wewahitchka Gators Friday night at Bozeman. With the win the Jackets ran their record to 8-4.

Vernon will be back in action next Friday night in Bonifay when they play against their district rival Holmes County.

Leading the Yellow Jackets in scoring against Wewa were Matt Isenhoff with 24 points and Chris Williams with 18 points. Freshmen Dyvion Bush and Caeden McDonald contributed with 9 and 7 points respectively. Canaan McDonald scored 6 points; Jamar Massaline scored 5 points; Tyrese Broxton scored 4 points and Garrett Coleman added 1 point.

Earlier in the evening the Vernon Yellow Jackets Jr. Varsity team defeated the host Bozeman Bucks Jr. Varsity.