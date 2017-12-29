Open auditions announced for “On Golden Pond”

The Spanish Trail Playhouse will hold open auditions for On Golden Pond on Monday, January 8 and Tuesday, January 9 at 6:00 p.m. Auditions will be held at The Spanish Trail Playhouse (Historic Chipley High School) located at 680 Second Street in Chipley. On Golden Pond will be directed by Kevin Russell. Three men, two women and one teenage boy are need to fill various rolls. Audition packets will be available January 1, 2018 at the Spanish Trail Playhouse business office or the Washington County Public Library. No acting experience is necessary to audition!

On Golden Pond follows the love story of Ethel & Norman Thayer, who are returning to their summer home on Golden Pond for the 48th year. He is a retired professor, nearly 80, with heart palpitations and a failing memory, but is still as tart-tongued, observant and eager for life as ever. Ethel, ten years younger, and the perfect foil for Norman, delights in all the small things that have enriched and continue to enrich their long life together. They are visited by their divorced, middle-aged daughter and her dentist fiancé, who then go off to Europe, leaving his teenage son behind for the summer. The boy quickly becomes the “grandchild” the elderly couple have longed for, and as Norman revels in taking his ward fishing and thrusting good books at him, he also learns some lessons about modern teenage awareness—and slang—in return. In the end, as the summer wanes, so does their brief idyll, and in the final, deeply moving moments of the play, Norman and Ethel are brought even closer together by the incidence of a mild heart attack. Time, they know, is now against them, but the years have been good and, perhaps, another summer on Golden Pond still awaits them.

To inquire about a certain role or about volunteering or with other questions pertaining to production, please email spanishtrailplayhouse@gmail.com.