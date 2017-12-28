VHS basketball

The Vernon Yellow Jackets defeated the Ponce de Leon Pirates Thursday night 68-42 in the Bozeman High School Shootout. The win raises the Jackets season record to 7-4. Vernon plays Wewahitchka Friday at 4:00 in round two of the Bozeman Shootout.

Matt Issenhoff and Chris Williams led Vernon in scoring with 30 and 15 points respectively. Jamar Massaline added 5 points to the Yellow Jackets while Canaan McDonald, Caeden McDonald and Will Dempsey added 4 points each. Tyrese Broxton, Dyvion Bush and Garrett Coleman rounded out the scoring with 2 points each.

Ponce de Leon was led in scoring by Bryce West with 16 points. Also scoring for the Pirates were: Taylor Hudson with 9; Jesse Hicks with 6; John Grady with 5; Steven Neal with 4 and Ty Rushing with 2.