Pippin obit

Helen Shores Pippin, age 87 of Chipley, FL went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, December 26, 2017. She was born on March 11, 1930 to the late William H. and Mary E. (Sellers) Shores in Chipley, FL.

Helen is a lifelong resident of the Chipley area and attended Piney Grove Free Will Baptist Church of Chipley.

Along with her parents she is preceded in death by her husband, Roy Pippin, brothers, Isaac Shores, John Ira Shores, Josiah Shores, Richard E. Shores, Billy H. Shores, sisters, Clariece Shores, Sarah R. Shores Blue, Thelma Shores Sapp.

Survivors include, one son, Roy Charles Pippin and wife Hilda of Quincy, FL, one daughter, Anita Clarke and husband Billy of Chipley, FL, one brother, James D. Shores and wife Mary Frances of Panama City, FL, one sister, Frances Fussell of Chipley, FL, 11 grandchildren, Caleb Pettis and wife Leah, Cody Pettis and wife Emily, Chris Clarke and wife Jessica, Kenneth Clarke, Christopher Charles Pippin and wife Christy, Mary Shuler, Hillary Mears and husband Matthew, Waylon Peddie and wife Jessica, Kerstin Peddie, Chase Peddie and Falynn Peddie, 13 great grandchildren, Braelyn Pettis, Ellie Ann Pettis, Claire Clarke, Sarah Grace Pippin, Riley Pippin, Nikki Shuler, Blake Shuler, Gage Hansford, Cadence Mears, Ingrid Peddie, Malona Pullam, Cason Peddie and Jarom Peddie and 2 great great grandchildren.

Family will receive friends for visitation on Thursday, December 28, 2017 at Brown Funeral Home from 6:00-8:00 P.M. Funeral services will be held on Friday, December 29, 2017 at Brown Funeral Home at 11:00 A.M. with Reverend Tim Owen officiating. Interment will follow at Piney Grove Cemetery with Brown Funeral Home directing.

