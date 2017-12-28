Washington County Drug Task Force announces the end of Operation Winter Roundup with more than 20 drug charges; thirteen of those charged being drug dealers with sell charges.

The Drug Task Force, comprised of the Washington County Sheriff’s Office and Chipley Police Department, ended the investigation, which was followed by 14 arrests, just before Christmas.

“We realize that we are not going to arrest our way out of the drug epidemic plaguing our nation and our county,” says Sheriff Crews. “But being vigilant in our pursuit of making our county the safest place to live, work, and play in is something we will continue to strive towards every day.”

Operation Winter Roundup focused on the illegal sell of narcotics within our county, once again, securing many purchases during the extensive undercover investigation.

Chief Scott Thompson reiterated the importance of a well-balanced and safe place to live, when he said, “As we raise our families in this county we all see the importance in making sure our communities, schools, and places of worship all hold a safe haven for our children and those that we love.”

Crews says, “Combating crime within the City of Chipley and within Washington County is much more than just making arrests. It is providing that haven for our citizens that is so important.”

The following arrests were made as a result of the investigation:

1. Winston Terry Spencer, 46, Chipley, FL – Possession of methamphetamine

2. George Joshua Davis, 54, Chipley, FL – Sale of marijuana and sell of methamphetamine

3. Teri Savage Wicker, 56, Caryville – Possession of methamphetamine

4. Eric Lamar Hooks, 44, Chipley – Manufacturing cocaine and sell of cocaine

5. Terry Lee Jacobs, 39, Chipley – Possession of methamphetamine x2

6. Gina Solomon Culp, 46, Chipley – Sale of marijuana

7. Andrew Jacob Culp, 18, Chipley – Sale of marijuana

8. Shane Darryl Combs, 44, Vernon – Sale of methamphetamine x 2

9. Jack Robert Hogue, 27, Vernon – Possession of methamphetamine

10. Lucas Clay Antolik,18, Vernon – Sale of marijuana

11. Brittney Leigh Williams, 25, Vernon – Trafficking in opium or derivative 4 grams to 30 kilograms(Lortab) and sell of Lortab

12. Thomas Jerome Jacobs, 23, Cottondale – Possession of ecstasy

13. Terry Jerome Davis, 36, Chipley – Sale of cocaine x 2

14. Lexus Raynez Roulhac, 24, Chipley – Sale of marijuana

15. Timothy Lamar Massaline, 55, Chipley – Sale of marijuana within 1000 feet of public housing x 2

Remaining at large are:

1. Rykem Gabrielle McKenzie, 21, Chipley – Possession of marijuana more than 20 grams

2. Earl Julian Watford, 30, Chipley – Sell of marijuana

3. Willie Matthew Kellum, 35, Chipley – Sale of methamphetamine and sale of marijuana

Andrew Culp Brittney Leigh Williams Eric Hooks George Joshua Davis Gina Culp Jack Robert Hogue Lexus Roulhac Lucas Clay Antolik Shane Combs Teri Wicker Terry Jerome Davis Thomas Jacobs Timothy Lamar Massaline Winston Terry Spencer

If you have any knowledge of crimes being committed, or tips, please contact the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 850-638-6111. You may also contact them anonymously by calling 850-638-TIPS (8477) or by email at tips@wcso.us.