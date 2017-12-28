Harrell obit

Lois Maudine Harrell, 84, of Marianna, went home to be with the Lord Tuesday, December 26, 2017 at her residence.

Lois was born February 14, 1933 in Vernon, FL to the late William and Noma Haney. She spent over 35 years loving and caring for children in the community. Lois loved and cherished every child she kept through the years. She attended Cords of Love Church for many years. She loved to spoil her sweet dog Cookie, sing with her loving husband, and spend time with her family.

She is survived by her husband, James Henry Harrell; three sons, Calvin Creamer and wife, Shirley of Calhoun County, Dennis Creamer and wife, Eunie of Malone, and Danny Creamer and wife, Teresa of Marianna; three daughters, Tammy Taylor and husband, Tim of Marianna, Lisa Sims and husband, Richard of Malone, and Angela Craig and husband, Roger of Marianna; one brother, John “Bo” Haney of Vernon; four sisters, Hazel McManigal of Pensacola, Margaret Sanders of Pensacola, Nell Stafford of Panama City, and Ruby Byrd of Port Washington; six grandchildren, Kimberly Bailey, Tiffany Shoun, Chase Elkins, Michael Craig, Skyler Sims, and Jeremiah Sims; seven great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Friday, December 29, 2017 at James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel. Interment will follow at Mount Pleasant United Methodist Church in Vernon, FL.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel.