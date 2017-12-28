DHSMV reminds customers Florida is compliant with Real ID guidelines

~ January 22, 2018, Federal deadline does not impact customers with Florida credentials ~

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (DHSMV) is reminding customers that the state of Florida is compliant with U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) REAL ID requirements. Starting January 22, 2018, travelers who do not have a credential from a compliant state or a state that has been granted an extension will be asked to provide alternate acceptable identification.

Florida is a REAL ID-compliant state; therefore, the January 22 deadline does not impact customers with Florida credentials.

The Federal REAL ID Act establishes minimum security standards for credentialing issuance and production and prohibits Federal agencies from accepting for certain purposes driver licenses and ID cards from states not meeting the Act’s minimum standards for certain purposes. Florida has been in compliance with REAL ID requirements since 2010.

Separately, starting October 1, 2020, every traveler will need to present a REAL ID-compliant license or another acceptable form of identification for domestic air travel. As of December 12, 2017, more than 84 percent of Florida driver license and ID cards are REAL ID-compliant. Customers with Florida credentials should look for the gold star on their driver license or ID card to determine if they are REAL ID-compliant. To become REAL ID-compliant, customers may visit any driver license service center. Visit www.flhsmv.gov/whattobring for more information regarding the required documentation prior to going into an office.

For more information on Florida credentials, visit www.flhsmv.gov.

For more information on the Federal REAL ID Act, visit https://www.dhs.gov/real-id.