Cornelison obit

John Franklin Cornelison, 58, of Marianna, Florida, went home to be with the Lord Thursday, December 28, 2017, at his residence.

John was born May 17, 1959, in Graceville, Florida, to the late James Arbery Cornelison and Ann Adams Cornelison. He spent most of his life being loved and cared for by the wonderful people of Sunland Training Center in Marianna Florida. John, John, as they called him, had a sweet disposition and beautiful loving blue eyes that would brighten any day when he looked at you. He was definitely one of God’s angels on this earth, to his family, and all who knew him.

He is survived by his sisters and brother, Cinda Trexler of Panama City, Florida, Julie Thomas, of Panama City, Florida and Jim Cornelison of Morganton, North Carolina.

Graveside services will be 3:30 p.m. Saturday, December 30, 2017 at Bonifay Cemetery in Bonifay, FL with Rev. Shelly Chandler officiating and James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel directing.