Concert at St. Luke’s

Violinist Alfonso Lopez and pianist Michelle Tabor will present a one hour concert on Sunday afternoon, January 7th, in the St. Luke’s Episcopal Church (downtown), Marianna. The music begins at 4:00 P.M. CST. A “Meet the Artists” reception will follow the musical program.

The Lopez-Tabor DUO have performed in the southeastern U.S. and Venezuela since 2004. The Jan. 7th concert will be their fourth time in the FINE ART SERIES outreach project of St. Luke’s, Marianna.

Alfonso Lopez is one of the most prominent and versatile musicians of his home country–Venezuela. Michelle Tabor grew up in Caracas and now lives in Tallahassee, Florida.

Today, Alfonso is a conductor (concertmaster of the Venezuela Symphony Orchestra), teacher (the Friedman School), and composer (orchestral works). He has performed in Russia, Belarus, Spain, Italy, Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic, and other Caribbean Islands. Michelle earned the Ph.D degree in piano at Fla. State Univ. and has presented lecture/recitals at national meetings of the College Music Society and other professional organizations. The DUO has scheduled concerts in numerous locations during the month of January—when Alfonso’s visa authorizes his work in the USA.

The whole community is encouraged to attend the Jan. 7th concert and speak with these musical artists during the reception. Child care is provided 3:30-5:30. Donations are accepted for the FINE ART SERIES.