Moore obit

Roger Wayne Moore, age 67 of Chipley, passed from this life on December 25, 2017 at his residence.

Roger was born on August 17, 1950 in Davidson County, Tennessee to Frank and Lela Moore. He worked in the construction industry as a pipe layer. He had lived in Florida for the previous 30 years since coming from Tennessee.

He was preceded in death by his parents: Frank and Lela Moore; his wife: Dreama Lynn Moore; two brothers: Kirby Moore, Billy Frank Moore; grandchild: Jacob Moore.

He is survived by his daughters: Tabitha McCoy and husband Brian of Lafayette, Tennessee, Misty Moore of Hartsville, Tennessee, Stacie Preston and husband Kevin of Gordonsville, Tennessee, Elizabeth Stokes of Chipley, Florida; son: William Stokes of Chipley, Florida; brother: Bobby Moore of Hartsville, Tennessee; sister: Linda Taylor of Hartsville, Tennessee; grandchildren: Diana Baine, Fancie Baine, Jada Preston, Dezaray Gooch, Kaleb Farber and wife Crystal, Joshua Farber, Raya Lasher, Gabriel Stokes; great grandchild: Taygen Farber.

Memorialization will be by cremation with Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida in charge of arrangements.