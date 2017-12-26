Jesse Daniel Hoy, Jr. entered the arms of Jesus and his daddy and mama, on December 25, 2017. Affectionately known as Dan, he was born February 12, 1953, in Marianna, Florida, to his late parents, Jesse and Dorothy (Dot) Hoy. Dan was baptized as an infant at First Presbyterian Church, Marianna. He briefly attended Hope School in its beginnings, after his daddy and other parents of students with disabilities, through the ARC, started the school on the campus of Riverside Elementary. In 1966, he became a resident of Sunland Center, where he resided the remainder of his life. He participated in Special Olympics, attended the “Night to Shine” events, but the joy of his life was his work in the Recycling Center. Dan also enjoyed off center trips with the staff and weekend and holiday visits at home with his family. After his parent’s deaths, he enjoyed being with his younger sister and her husband, in Destin, FL., and going on camping trips, too.

Dan was preceded in death by his parents, stepmother, Louise J. Hoy; brother-in-law, Douglas Sellers; grandparents, three uncles, four aunts, and their spouses. He is survived by two sisters, Elizabeth (Betty) Sellers and Mary Lynn Hancock (Jeff). He also leaves behind three nephews, Doug Sellers, Dale Sellers (Mary Kate), Daniel Oswald (Tabatha); one niece, Sarah Hunt Hinson (Michael); great nephew, Braylon Oswald; two great-nieces, Anna and Ava Sellers; one aunt, Helen Hoy Landis (Harold), and many loving cousins scattered throughout Delaware, Virginia, North Carolina, and Georgia. He also leaves behind his brothers in Grant House, Sunland Center.

The family will forever be grateful to Dr. Richard Brunner and Dr. Chin for medical treatment, which allowed us extra time with our brother. Dan was also blessed with the most loving care from the nurses and staff at Jackson Hospital. Finally, our love goes out to his Sunland Family, staff, and residents who truly made a home for him where he could thrive these last 50 years.

Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Friday, December 29, 2017 at Sunland United Chapel with Rev. Greg Roberts officiating, James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel directing. Private interment will be in Pinecrest Memorial Gardens with James & Sikes Funeral Home directing. The family will receive friends from 4-6 p.m. Thursday, December 28, 2017 at James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel.

The family request flowers be omitted and contributions may be made in his memory to Sunland Client Welfare Trust Fund, Sunland Center Attn: Accounting, 3700 Williams Dr. Marianna, Fl 32446, or to Covenant Hospice, 4215 Kelson Ave. E., Marianna, Fl 32446.