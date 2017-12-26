Terry Wayne Egan, age 51 of Chipley, went home to be with the Lord on December 25, 2017 at Northwest Florida Community Hospital in Chipley.

Terry was born on April 5, 1966 in Jacksonville, Florida to Norman Egan and Betty Tew. He worked as a Foreman for Deep South Warehouse and was a lifelong resident of the Florida Panhandle. He served in the United States Navy. He was a member of Chipley First Free Will Baptist Church and was also a Holmes Valley Band Creek Indians Tribe member. Above all, he enjoyed spending time with his kids the most.

He was preceded in death by his father: Norman Egan.

He is survived by his mother: Betty Dolan of Chipley, Florida; wife: April Egan of Chipley, Florida; son: Travis Egan of Chipley, Florida; brother: Brad Egan and wife Jutamas of Chipley, Florida; stepdaughter: Cora Minshew of Fitzgerald, Georgia; one granddaughter: Abi.

Funeral services will be held 2P.M. Saturday, December 30, 2017 at First Baptist Church in Bonifay, Florida with Rev. Shelly Chandler officiating. Interment will follow in Glenwood Cemetery in Chipley, Florida. Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida directing.

The family will receive friends for visitation one hour prior to the service at the church.

The family ask that those in attendance wear Black pants and Burgundy shirt as Terry was an avid Florida State fan.