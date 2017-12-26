Barwick obit

Wilson (Rudolph) Barwick, age 78 of Marianna, Florida, and long time resident of Jackson County, went to be with his Lord on December 23, 2017. Mr. Barwick was at his son’s home upon his death. He was surrounded by family and friends.

Mr. Barwick was a paint and body man for many years. He also held minister license with the Church of God. He was honored to pastor several local churches: Sink Creek Church of God, Marianna, Oak Grove Church of God in Cottondale, Florida, Holmes Valley Church of God in Vernon, Florida, and First Assembly of God in Blountstown, Florida.

Mr. Barwick is preceded in death by his wife Mary Barwick and grandson Ethan Barwick.

He was survived by two sons: James Barwick and wife Cheryl of Grand Ridge, Florida and Ralph Barwick and wife Lory of Greenwood, Florida; one daughter, Alice Tharp and husband Jerry of Marianna, Florida; seven grandchildren: Candace Tharp, Faith Tharp, Jamie Barwick, and Elizabeth Barwick of Marianna, Mary Barwick, Isabella Barwick and Lemuel Barwick of Greenwood, Florida; six great grandchildren: Michelle Tharp, Dezi Grace Godfrey, and Dexleigh Godfrey, Zyon Barwick and Kenzie Bryant of Marianna, Florida and Zech Barwick of Grand Ridge, Florida. He also had five sisters: Frances Cobb, Doris Atkins, and Tillie Jones of Marianna, Florida and Hazel Carnley of Greenwood, Florida and Eloise Collins of Tallahassee, Florida; two brothers: Jack Barwick of Marianna, Florida and Larry Carnley of Panama city, Florida.

Services and viewing for Mr. Barwick will be as following: viewing from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, December 27th, at Marianna Church of God; homecoming celebration Thursday, December 28th, at 2:00 p.m.at Marianna Church of God; and intermittent services at Riverside Cemetery in Marianna, Florida.

Reverend James Barwick and Reverend Ralph Barwick will be officiating the service.

Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida is in charge of arrangements.