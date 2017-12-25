Grantham obit

Blanche Grantham, age 95, passed from this life Friday, December 22, 2017 at Northwest Florida Community Hospital. She was born Hartford, AL on October 16, 1922 to Elbert and Margie “Brown” Langford.

Blanche was a homemaker for her family. She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband; Hershel Grantham, 4 sons; Charles Grantham, Robert Grantham, Tim Grantham and Bobby Grantham, two daughters; Alyce Grim and Ann Neel.

Blanche is survived by her 4 sons; Larry and Gayle Grantham, David and Cathy Grantham, Donnie and Patty Grantham and John and Ann Grantham, 24 grandchildren, 50 great grandchildren, and 6 great great grandchildren.

Mrs. Grantham’s funeral service will be held 11:00 A.M., Wednesday, December 27, 2017 at Piney Grove Freewill Baptist Church with Rev. Tim Owen officiating. Interment will follow in the Church Cemetery. Visitation will be held 6-8:00P.M., Tuesday, December 26, 2017 at Brown Funeral Home Chapel.

