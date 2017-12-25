GEO helps Chipola

The Geo Group Foundation recently made a $17,000 contribution to the Chipola College Foundation.

Funds will be used to establish the GEO Graceville Correctional Facility Scholarship that will be awarded at Chipola in the Fall 2018 semester. Scholarship applicants who are Criminal Justice or Corrections majors and immediate family members of current GEO Graceville employees will be given first consideration for funding. Scholarship applications will be available in March 2018 in the Chipola Foundation office or online at www.chipola.edu.