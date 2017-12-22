Warner obit

Lucille “Lu” M. Warner, age 92, went home to the Lord on December 18, 2017. She was born in West Virginia to Louis and Sylvia Midkiff McCallister.

She was preceded in death by her husband of forty years, Ray Warner, her son, Odie Pauley, Jr. and her siblings, Adeline Bryant, Dazine Probst, Eunice McCallister, Patricia McCallister-Ramirez, Leonard McCallister, and Linold McCallister.

She is survived by her grandson, Odie Pauley III and wife Kimberly Pauley, and their children Austin Pauley, Mikayla Pauley, and Sean Pauley; her granddaughter, Karrie Dulac; and her sisters, Aretta Armstrong and Donna Olson; and numerous nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.

Lu requested no services be held and anyone wishing to honor her memory make a donation to their local humane society or animal shelter. Memorialization will be by cremation with Peel Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

To the staff and friends at Bonifay Nursing and Rehab Center, thank you for your loving care and the time you shared with her.