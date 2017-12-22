VHS basketball

The Vernon Yellow Jackets faced an up-hill challenge Thursday night against class 8-A Navarre and for over half of the game it appeared the Jackets would pull off the upset, leading at half-time by a 25-24 score. However over the last quarter Navarre used its size advantage inside with its two big men and the hot outside shooting of Matt Harshany to hold back the Yellow Jackets by a score of 57-46.

Vernon was led in scoring by Matt Issenhoff with 15 points, Chris Williams with 13 points and Canaan McDonald with 11 points. Freshman Caeden McDonald added 5 points for the Jackets and Jamar Massaline scored 2 points. Navarre’s Matt Harshany led all scorers with 25 points.

Vernon will be back in action on December 28 and 29 as they participate in the Bozeman Shootout at Bozeman High School.