Hawkins obit

Ms. Rita Chantay Hawkins, age 56, of Bonifay, Florida passed away December 20, 2017 at her home. She was born May 12, 1961 in Marietta, Georgia.

She was preceded in death by her father, William Hawkins, her mother, Martha Clayton Hawkins and her step-mother, Linda Hawkins.

Mrs. Hawkins is survived by her three children, Crystal Forehand and husband Lee of Dothan, AL, Nick Lewis of Panama City, FL and Jessica Carroll and husband Casey of Bonifay, FL; four grandchildren, Taylor Forehand, Tenley Forehand, Ty Carroll and Avery Carroll; one brother, Lynn Hawkins and wife Kim of Acworth, GA; two sisters, Gail Sweet and husband Bob of Acworth, GA and Donna Cousins and husband Curtis of Vero Beach, FL; numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral service will be held at 10:00 AM Saturday, December 23, 2017, in the Peel Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Sylvia Foskey officiating. Interment will follow in the New Bayview Church of God of Prophecy Cemetery with Peel Funeral Home directing.