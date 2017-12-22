Fowler obit

Lee Fowler, 91 of Graceville passed away, Thursday, December 21, 2017 at his residence following an extended illness.

Mr. Lee was one of thirteen children born to the late William Eldridge “Pete” Fowler and Sarah Elizabeth Fowler. He was a wounded U.S. Army Veteran of World War II, where he received a Purple Heart and various other medals. Mr. Lee retired from Rex Lumber. He enjoyed coon hunting, horseback riding, spending time with his family and plowing with his mule up until recently.

Funeral service will be 11 a.m., Tuesday, December 26, 2017 at the Chapel of James & Lipford with Rev. Johnny Jones officiating. Burial will follow in Beulah Cemetery with U.S. Military Honors, James & Lipford Funeral Home in Graceville directing. Family will receive friends at the funeral home Tuesday, 10 a.m. until time of service.

Preceded in death by his parents, twelve brothers and sisters, Harvey, Arther, Clayton, Allie, Huie, Homer, Cecil, Jay, Gladys, Vicie, Rubye and Daisy.

Survived by his beloved wife Wynell Fowler, five sons Roy (Jean) Fowler, Ray (Deborah Ann) Fowler, Ronald (Linda) Fowler, Rex (Karlie) Fowler, Ricky (Brenda) Fowler, one daughter Retha (Dalton) Upchurch; fourteen grandchildren, sixteen great grandchildren and one great great granddaughter.