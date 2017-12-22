Chipola news

CHIPOLA COLLEGE SPRING REGISTRATION

MARIANNA—Registration for Spring 2018 classes at Chipola College is available online for current students through Jan. 2. Regular registration opens Jan. 3-4 with classes beginning Jan. 5.

New students planning enroll in Spring classes are encouraged to submit an Application for Admission as soon as possible. Applications are available online at www.chipola.edu. The college will close for the holidays from Dec. 15 to Jan. 3.

To apply: (1) complete the Admission Application or call 718-2311 for assistance; (2) request a final high school transcript be sent to Admission and Records Office; and (3) take the College Placement Test (non-exempt students); call 718-2284 for assistance.

Chipola offers Bachelor’s Degrees, Associate in Arts Degrees, Associate in Science Degrees and Workforce Development programs and certifications.

The Associate in Arts (A.A.) degree is designed for students who plan to complete their first two years of college work and then transfer to a four-year program at Chipola or another college or university. Credits are transferable and are applicable toward a bachelor’s degree. Advising guides that outline requirements for specific majors are available at http://www.chipola.edu/studentservices/cguides/index.html

Chipola Bachelor’s Degrees include: Education majors in Middle and High School Math or Science, English Education, Exceptional Student Education and Elementary Education; a Business Administration degree with concentrations in Management, Accounting, Information Technology and Engineering Management; and a Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN). Chipola also offers the Educator Preparation Institute, a Teacher Certification program for those with a B.S. in a non-teaching field.

Several Associate in Science (AS) and Workforce programs are offered to provide training for high wage jobs. Workforce programs include: Automotive Service Technology, Correctional Officer, Cosmetology, Firefighter I & II, Law Enforcement Officer, Nursing Assistant and Welding.

Associate in Science (AS) programs include: Nursing (RN), Civil Engineering Technology, Engineering Technology, Business Administration, Early Childhood Education, Computer Information Technology, Fire Science Technology, Criminal Justice Technology, Networking Services Technology and Sports, Fitness and Recreation Management.

College Credit Certificate programs include: Emergency Medical Technician (EMT); Paramedic; Advanced Manufacturing: Pneumatics, Hydraulics, and Motors Certification, Child Care Center Management, and Engineering Tech Support Specialist Certificate.

Computer Information Technology certificates include: Geographic Information Systems, Help Desk Support Technician and IT Support Specialist. Network Systems Technology Certificates include: Digital Forensics, Network/Cyber Security, Network Support Technician and Server Administration.

The schedule of classes is available online at www.chipola.edu. For information, call 718-2211.

CHIPOLA TO HOLD AUDITION WORKSHOP FOR LITTLE MERMAID

MARIANNA—Chipola College Theatre will hold auditions for Disney’s The Little Mermaid, Sunday, Jan. 7, at 2 p.m., and Monday, Jan. 8, at 6 p.m. The show will run March 1-4, 2018.

In the Disney tale, teenage mermaid Ariel is fascinated with life on land. On one of her visits to the surface, which are forbidden by her father, King Triton, she falls for a human prince. Determined to be with her new love, Ariel makes a dangerous deal with the sea witch Ursula to become human for three days. But when plans go awry for the star-crossed lovers, the king must make the ultimate sacrifice for his daughter.

For audition information, call 718-2227 or email sirmonc@chipola.edu.

LAW ENFORCEMENT CLASSES AT CHIPOLA

The Chipola College Criminal Justice Training Center will offer day and evening Law Enforcement Academy and Corrections to Law Enforcement Cross-over classes beginning in January.

Evening classes will meet weeknights from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. beginning Jan. 25. Day classes begin Feb. 2, and will meet Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.

Prior to admission, all candidates must earn a passing score on the Criminal Justice Basic Abilities Test (CJBAT) offered at the Chipola Public Service Building each Tuesday at 8 a.m. Cost of the test is $45. The next test date is Jan. 2. For more information, call David Arnette, Assessment Center Manager, at 850-718-2479.

Applicants must have a standard high school diploma or its equivalent and must undergo a medical physical examination, background check and drug screening. Financial assistance is available based upon need and eligibility.

Contact Steven Stewart, Law Enforcement Coordinator, at 850-718-2286.

CHIPOLA TO OFFER EMT AND CNA CLASSES

MARIANNA—Chipola College is now accepting applications for Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) and Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) classes for the Spring 2018 semester which begins Jan. 5.

Applications will be accepted through Jan. 3 and may be printed from the Health Sciences page atwww.chipola.edu. Students are encouraged to apply before Dec. 15 due to limited enrollment.

EMT applicants are required to take a PERT test through the Chipola Testing Center before applying. An orientation for EMT students will be held Friday, Jan. 5, at 5 p.m.

The (EMT) class begins Monday, Jan. 8, at 5 p.m. EMT is a 300 clock-hour program that runs for 16 weeks. Classes meet from 5 to 10 p.m., Monday through Wednesday. For information, contact Tina Maloy, EMS Director, at 850-718-2403, or email maloyt@chipola.edu

A Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) class begins Jan. 8 at 8:30 a.m. Classes run for 10 weeks on Mondays and Wednesdays from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. For CNA information, contact Annamarie Johnson at 718-2346 or emailjohnsona@chipola.edu.

For information about all Health Science programs, contact Jennifer Ham at 850-718-2316 or emailhamj@chipola.edu.

CHIPOLA COLLEGE STUDENTS PUBLISH PODCAST

Chipola College students Brendon Hales (left) and Hayden White, published a podcast in the December 2017 issue of the Journal of Information Assurance, Security, and Protection (JIASP). Their work, “The Future of Reality: Augmented Reality versus Virtual Reality,” may be accessed via www.jiasp.org. Hales and White are enrolled in the Chipola College School of Business and Technology. Both students work actively with Chipola instructors: Glenda Bethel, Marcus Dabai, Sherry Klanjac, Paige White and Dr. David Bouvin.

For information about Business and Technology programs at Chipola, visit www.chipola.edu/Business/BS%20Courses%20of%20Study.htm, contact Dr. David Bouvin at 718-2380 or emailbouvind@chipola.edu.