Bynum obit

Mrs. Willie Dell Bynum, age 80, of Bonifay, Florida passed away December 20, 2017 at Washington Rehab and Nursing in Chipley, Florida. She was born November 30, 1937 in Malvern, Alabama to the late Elbert and Lecie Zorn Hall.

In addition to her parents, Dell was preceded in death by two brothers, Bernice Hall and Earnest Hall and two sisters, Grace Hall and Tiny Speaks.

Mrs. Bynum is survived by her husband of 62 years, Lex Denum Bynum, Sr. of Bonifay, FL; two sons, Lex Bynum, Jr. and wife Sarah of Bonifay, FL and Mark Bynum and wife Regina of Chipley, FL; four daughters, Denese Bielek and husband Tom of Norfolk, VA, Kathy Hickman and husband, Rodney of Pierce, ID, Diane Eaton and husband Eddie of Westville, FL and Pamela Pattillo and husband Andrew of Opelika, AL; eleven grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren; one brother, Clyde Hall and wife Grace of Rehobeth, AL.

Memorialization will be by cremation with Peel Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.