Brock obit

Billy Lee Brock, 62, of Lake City, FL, formerly of Dothan, AL went home to be with the Lord on December 19, 2017 in Lake City.

He was born on November 5, 1955 in Dothan, AL to Jimmy Lee and Osie Brock. He retired from the United States Army in 1974.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Jimmy Lee Brock Sr. and Osie Brock, four of his siblings, Jimmy Lee Brock Jr., Robert Lee Brock, Rosa Felder, and Nora Ward and also his companion, Virginia Thomas.

He leaves to cherish his memory two sons, Cedrick (Kimberly) Brock of Kennesaw, Georgia, Kraig F. Brock of Dothan, Alabama, and a stepdaughter, Felecia Thomas of Atlanta, Georgia; grandchildren, Brianna Brock, Tristen “Blake” Brock, Kory Brock, Zolita Campbell; two great grandchildren, Omarion and Za’Niyah Campbell; two brothers, Willie (Linda) Brock of Midland City, Alabama, John (Ann) Brock of Jacksonville, Florida, three sisters, Bernice (Dan) Reese of Wicksburg, Alabama, Lillie Pearl Knighton of Morgan, Georgia, Annie Pearl Mallisham of Dothan, Alabama, and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be 11AM, Wednesday, December 27, 2017 at Sardis Missionary Baptist Church, 11901 Fortner Street, Dothan, AL.

He will be laid to rest in the church cemetery with military honors, under the directions of Christian Memorial Chapel of Graceville, FL.