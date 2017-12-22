Baldwin obit

Mr. Jonathan Baldwin, age 31, of Jacob City, Florida went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, December 21, 2017 in Graceville following a sudden illness.

He is a native of Jackson County and was employed with Rex Lumber Company, of Graceville.

Mr. Baldwin is survived by his mother, Brenda Faye Walker Baldwin of Jacob City, Florida; sisters: Carolyn Baldwin (fiancé-Jeffrey) of Jacob City, Florida, Kimberly A. Beasley (Anthony) of Atlanta, Georgia and Gwendolyn Baldwin (fiancé-Frank) of Gulf Shores, AL; maternal grandmother: Mamie Walker of Graceville, Florida; niece and nephews: Brianna Royster and Jaylen James, Kolby Baldwin; numerous aunts and uncles, cousins, other relatives and friends.

The body will lie in repose one hour prior to service. Funeral services will be 2 PM, Wednesday, December 27, 2017 at New Easter Missionary Baptist Church, 907 Hope Avenue, Graceville, FL.

He will be laid to rest in Graceville Community Cemetery in Graceville under the directions of Christian Memorial Chapel of Graceville.