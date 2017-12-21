Students explore STEM

Washington County 6th graders enjoyed a day of hands-on STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) learning at the Florida Panhandle Technical College in Chipley this week. The program, entitled “STEM at Work”, is designed to spark an early interest in students for STEM subject areas and careers. Students from Roulhac Middle School and Vernon Middle School worked side-by-side STEM industry experts to discover, explore, and solve real-world problems in a variety of STEM areas, including aviation science, electrical engineering, aeronautical engineering, robotics, and 3D design.

Funding for the STEM at Work program is provided by the Motorola Solutions Foundation and awarded through the Florida Consortium of Educational Foundations. More information about the opportunities at the Florida Panhandle Technical College can be found by visiting www.fptc.edu, calling 638-1180, or stopping by the campus today!