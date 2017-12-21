Services available for caregivers

Caregiving is at once an act of love and a physical, emotional and financial challenge. The National Family Caregiver Support Program recognizes these challenges and seeks to provide support for the caregiver.

Funds are currently available to provide group respite services (periods of relief from caregiving responsibilities) including socialization, activities, and supervision for individuals over 60 who need assistance and/or supervision to age in place in the community. Eligible persons must have a caregiver who provides assistance on a regular basis to qualify.

For more information or to access the services provided under the National Family Caregiver Support Program, through the Washington County Council on Aging, please contact the Elder Helpline at 1-800-963-5337.