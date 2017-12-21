KMS students meet AR goals

Kate M. Smith Elementary School would like to recognize and congratulate all of their students who met their Accelerated Reader goal for the second nine-week period of the school year. They had about 525 students fall into this category and they were treated to a day at the movies as a reward for their diligence. Additionally, the following students have the distinction of being top ten AR point earners in their grade level for the second nine-week period.

First Grade:

Kinleigh Peel

Hudson Shiver

Richard Neel

Hailey Forehand

Karrell Robinson

Khaison Moore

Trace Pelfrey

Jeremy Kersey

Tyler Newell

Landon O’Steen

Second Grade:

Braden Ray

Grayson Martin

Jordan Ratton

Tatum Register

Brayden Williams

Keira Murray

Ashton Martin

Lucious Conerly

Broxton Davis

Za’Ryah Martin

Third Grade:

Addison Heming

Paisley Kriser

Weston Thomas

Ava Stewart

Jada Brantley

Tucker Locke

Alexis Hanger

Keira McClain

Coren Murray

Aubrey Deal

Fourth Grade:

Maggie Clifton

Ta’quavis Gray

Simon Holley

Andrew Hampton

Abigail Hagy

Brantley Kirkland

Josallina Adams

Lane Pelfrey

Jasmine Staten

Kyler Melvin

Fifth Grade:

Asher Holt

Jazmyn Morado-Diaz

Robert Strukel

Tearnie French

Tyler Sanderson

Joshua Hampton

Elijah Crum

Emma Rogers

Connor Bratcher

Ayden Lee