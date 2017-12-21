KMS students meet AR goals

Kate M. Smith Elementary School would like to recognize and congratulate all of their students who met their Accelerated Reader goal for the second nine-week period of the school year.  They had about 525 students fall into this category and they were treated to a day at the movies as a reward for their diligence.  Additionally, the following students have the distinction of being top ten AR point earners in their grade level for the second nine-week period.

First Grade:

  • Kinleigh Peel
  • Hudson Shiver
  • Richard Neel
  • Hailey Forehand
  • Karrell Robinson
  • Khaison Moore
  • Trace Pelfrey
  • Jeremy Kersey
  • Tyler Newell
  • Landon O’Steen

Second Grade:

  • Braden Ray
  • Grayson Martin
  • Jordan Ratton
  • Tatum Register
  • Brayden Williams
  • Keira Murray
  • Ashton Martin
  • Lucious Conerly
  • Broxton Davis
  • Za’Ryah Martin

Third Grade:

  • Addison Heming
  • Paisley Kriser
  • Weston Thomas
  • Ava Stewart
  • Jada Brantley
  • Tucker Locke
  • Alexis Hanger
  • Keira McClain
  • Coren Murray
  • Aubrey Deal

Fourth Grade:

  • Maggie Clifton
  • Ta’quavis Gray
  • Simon Holley
  • Andrew Hampton
  • Abigail Hagy
  • Brantley Kirkland
  • Josallina Adams
  • Lane Pelfrey
  • Jasmine Staten
  • Kyler Melvin

Fifth Grade:

  • Asher Holt
  • Jazmyn Morado-Diaz
  • Robert Strukel
  • Tearnie French
  • Tyler Sanderson
  • Joshua Hampton
  • Elijah Crum
  • Emma Rogers
  • Connor Bratcher
  • Ayden Lee

