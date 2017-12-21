KMS students meet AR goals

Kate M. Smith Elementary School would like to recognize and congratulate all of their students who met their Accelerated Reader goal for the second nine-week period of the school year. They had about 525 students fall into this category and they were treated to a day at the movies as a reward for their diligence. Additionally, the following students have the distinction of being top ten AR point earners in their grade level for the second nine-week period.
First Grade:
- Kinleigh Peel
- Hudson Shiver
- Richard Neel
- Hailey Forehand
- Karrell Robinson
- Khaison Moore
- Trace Pelfrey
- Jeremy Kersey
- Tyler Newell
- Landon O’Steen
Second Grade:
- Braden Ray
- Grayson Martin
- Jordan Ratton
- Tatum Register
- Brayden Williams
- Keira Murray
- Ashton Martin
- Lucious Conerly
- Broxton Davis
- Za’Ryah Martin
Third Grade:
- Addison Heming
- Paisley Kriser
- Weston Thomas
- Ava Stewart
- Jada Brantley
- Tucker Locke
- Alexis Hanger
- Keira McClain
- Coren Murray
- Aubrey Deal
Fourth Grade:
- Maggie Clifton
- Ta’quavis Gray
- Simon Holley
- Andrew Hampton
- Abigail Hagy
- Brantley Kirkland
- Josallina Adams
- Lane Pelfrey
- Jasmine Staten
- Kyler Melvin
Fifth Grade:
- Asher Holt
- Jazmyn Morado-Diaz
- Robert Strukel
- Tearnie French
- Tyler Sanderson
- Joshua Hampton
- Elijah Crum
- Emma Rogers
- Connor Bratcher
- Ayden Lee