George obit

Arthur Dean George, 81, of Marianna died Sunday, December 17, 2017 at Jackson Hospital.

Arthur was born in Paducah, KY and was raised in Centralia, IL. He has been a resident of Marianna, FL since 1999.

He was preceded in death by his sister, Ruth Shirey and his parents, Arthur and Artie George.

He is survived by his child bride, Lou; his children, Buckworth Bealor (Bo), Steve Arning, Martha Rolph, Cara Edwards (Tim), Corey George, and Brad Beringer.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Friday, December 22, 2017 at James and Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel. Interment will follow at Dykes Cemetery with James and Sikes Funeral Home Directing.

The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, December 21, 2017 at James and Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel.