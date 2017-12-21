Escaped inmates apprehended

Washington County escaped inmates have been apprehended following a traffic stop in Oklahoma.

Oklahoma District 21 Task Force members were able to apprehend both Ronly Diaz Pardo and David Allan Anderson, following an attempted traffic stop in Oklahoma just after noon today.

Oklahoma officials have reported that both Pardo and Anderson have local charges pending there as well.

Additional information to follow as details are made available.

“We could not have received better news today than this,” says Sheriff Kevin Crews. “We are very grateful for all of the agencies that have joined this investigation and have worked tirelessly to bring these subjects back into custody.”

If you have any knowledge of crimes being committed, or tips, please contact the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 850-638-6111. You may also contact them anonymously by calling 850-638-TIPS (8477) or by email at tips@wcso.us.