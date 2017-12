The Cosmetology program at the Florida Panhandle Technical College in Chipley is now enrolling students for classes beginning January 8th. The Cosmetology program is one of the 35 career and technical education programs offered at FPTC that can lead to a “career in a year”. Details on career training options are available at www.fptc.edu or by contacting FPTC Student Services at 850-638-1180 ext. 317.

Like this: Like Loading...