Lutley obit

Mrs. Grace B. Lutley, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, December 12, 2017 in the Panama City Nursing & Rehab. Center of Panama City, Florida. She was 94 years old.

She was born on July 22, 1923 to the late King and Millie Myrick Broxton in Caryville, Florida. Being of the Christian Faith and of the Baptist denomination she was a member of the St. Matthews Missionary Baptist Church of Caryville, Florida.

She is survived by a sister: Eunice Phillips of Lynn Haven, Florida and her family; along with a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

A Celebration of Grace’s Life will be held 11 A.M. CST, Thursday, December 21, 2017 from the sanctuary of the St. Mary A.M.E Church (Rev. Richard Davis, Pastor) of Caryville, Florida with Rev. Dr. Rufus Woods, Elder Tony Howard, Rev. James Johns, and Min. Duane Broxton, officiating. Committal Services will follow in the Church Cemetery with Cooper Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida directing.

Mrs. Lutley will lie in repose at the church on Saturday one hour prior to services.