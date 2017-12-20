Kennedy obit

Mrs. Vonda K. Kennedy of Chipley, Florida, passed away on December 16, 2017 in the Bonifay Nursing & Rehab. Center of Bonifay, Florida. She was 51 years old.

Vonda was born on May 13, 1966 to Myrtle Crook and the late Lifton Robinson, Sr., in Chipley, Florida.

She is survived by her husband: Greg Kennedy of Chipley, Florida; three children: Candy Douglas of Ebro, Florida, Al’Terek Kennedy (Jennifer) and Prince Douglas, both of Chipley, Florida; seven grands: Princess, Prince, S’rah, Jaylin, Parker, Syrius, and Jennessee; mother: Myrtle Crook of Chipley, Florida; four brothers: Gary McIntyre, Alvester Crook (Christian), Bruce Robinson, and Lifton Robinson, Jr, all of Chipley, Florida; two sisters: Ella Crook of Chipley, Florida and Lucretia Clark of Miami, Florida; along with a host of other relatives and friends.

Memorialization will be by cremation.